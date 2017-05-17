Library sells commemorative bricks

You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta.



The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

Each new brick will go in the new library that is currently under construction.

Librarians said the bricks are one way for the community to leave their mark on the new library.

"We want people to feel connected to the library and to feel that it's their," said community librarian Jeanna Allums, "This is for the entire community so we want that ownership of the people."

Money from the bricks will pay for landscaping and furniture at the new library.

The new library is scheduled to open in the spring of 2018.

To order a brick, click here.

