Is foam insulation right for you?

Polyurethane spray foam could be the right choice for keeping heat out and reducing energy costs. (Source: Georgia Foam Solutions)

When it comes to insulation for your home, most people probably think of pink conventional insulation commonly seen in attics and garages. (Source: JillK61 via Flickr)

But other solutions, like polyurethane spray foam could be the right choice for keeping heat out and reducing energy costs by up to 50 percent.

Many homes across South Georgia are in the process of being rebuilt after strong storms caused lots of damage. Whatever project you are working on, read more to learn how you can rebuild the right way.

Take a look at this insulation comparison for new homes, remodels, and rebuilds.

Conventional fiberglass insulation

3 types available: faced, unfaced, and blown

Can be attached to any wall cavity or new construction project

Lower up-front cost

Moderate to high insulating ability

Spray foam insulation

2 types available: closed cell and open cell

Can be applied to almost any surface in a project

Higher up-front cost

Very high insulating ability

Creates moisture and vapor barrier

Increased energy savings

Georgia Foam Solutions provides fiberglass and foam installation services to help keep your home insulated and keep your energy costs low.

Learn more about the benefits of polyurethane foam insulation from Georgia Foam Solutions at www.gafoamsolutions.com.