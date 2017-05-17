Arrest made in Dooly murder

An arrest has been made in a deadly Dooly County home invasion.



Sheriff's officials say Bryce Bozeman of Pulaski County is charged in the May 8th murder of 29-year-old Travis Daniels.



Daniels was shot in his home on Peavy Avenue in Unadilla during a robbery and later died at the hospital.



Two other suspect are still at large and there could more connected the crime.



Bozeman is being held in the Dooly County jail on murder, robbery, and fire arms charges.

