Mayor pro tem joins Albany-Dougherty EDC

This week, the Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission (EDC) will meet with a new member sitting at its table.

Albany Mayor Pro Tem Roger Marietta will fill City Commissioner BJ Fletcher's seat after she announced that she would be leaving the EDC.

Fletcher said her decision was based on the needs of her restaurants and conflicts with her service as a city commissioner.

With Fletcher's seat empty, the Board of Commissioners decided that Marietta would serve on the board.

The newest board member told WALB News 10 that he has a number of ideas when it comes to facilitating economic development in Albany and Dougherty County.

"I want to try different stuff," Marietta said.

First, he'd like to see more partnerships with international companies.

"We might find some of those in Europe. You know, Brexit has opened up some opportunities," Marietta said.

The mayor pro tem believes that Brexit is forcing Britain to move away from the European Union and establishing relationships elsewhere, so there is an opportunity there.

Marietta also wants the board to consider the resources in Albany and Dougherty Co.

According to him, the area has a plentiful water supply which is needed for agricultural and industrial needs. It also helps with area tourism and recreation.

Marietta would also like the film industry to begin considering the Albany area.

Marietta's first meeting with the EDC is set for Thursday, May 18, 2017.

