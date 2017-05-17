Blazers expect tough road at South Regional

After going 0-3 at the Gulf South Tournament last weekend, the Valdosta State Blazers weren't sure an NCAA Regional bid was in their future.



So when the Blazers were revealed as the South Regional's five seed, the team celebrated having a second chance of sorts.

The Blazers are headed back to Cleveland, Mississippi for the second straight weekend, this time as part of the NCAA South Regional. VSU is the five seed and open play against four seed Florida Southern Thursday.

The Blazers made a stop in Auburn this afternoon for a quick workout, and the team knows they will have to earn it if they want to make it out of the South.

"Being in that south region, it's where all the best teams in the country are in Division II," head coach Greg Guilliams told WALB Sports over the phone. "Everybody you play is really good, or they wouldn't be here. So we just have to execute what we're trying to do, and if we do that, we'll have a chance."

The Blazers and Florida Southern open their NCAA play Thursday night in Cleveland, MS. That's a 7:00 first pitch.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10