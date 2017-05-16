Easter Seals celebrates 60th anniversary

Easter Seals of Southern Georgia celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Easter Seals highlighted the milestone by honoring two of its biggest supporters, Vince and Barbara Dooley.

On Tuesday night, they unveiled a portrait of the couple that will hang in the organization's Albany office.

Vince served as a long-standing chairman of the Georgia Easter Seals Society.

Barbara served as a co-chair.

Over the years, Vince said he's watched the organization grow, to now having more than 250 employees serving nearly five thousand people with disabilities.

"It's just inspiring to see that this has continued to grow and Easter Seals has continued to reach out and to touch so many people," said Vince.

Easter Seals of Southern Georgia was recently approved to take over 14 counties in Florida.

And they'll be opening their first adult respite home by the fall.

Vince Dooley also held a book signing for his new book titled "The Legion's Fighting Bulldog" at the Easter Seals ceremony.

In the book, he talks about the American Civil War.

Dooley has written several books, many of them on football.

