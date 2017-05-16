DoCo Animal Control: Pet owners face penalties for neglect

In recent weeks, Dougherty County Animal Control responded to several calls where pets are being left outside without water. (Source: WALB)

A warning for Dougherty County pet owners who leave their animals outside.

In recent weeks, Dougherty County Animal Control responded to several calls where pets are being left outside without water.

Last week, officers removed five dogs from the 2800 block of Gibson Road.

They also picked up cat with four kittens that was found in a cage covered in urine and feces.

That owner was cited for inhumane treatment.

Officers said their biggest concern are residents that hoard pets.

"That's a big commitment that a lot of people are not prepared to make and they just collect all of these animals and they realize they can't take care of them all," said Animal Control Officer Tamara Piercey.

Officers recommended pet owners buy plastic wading pools to keep their animals cool.

Animal control staff typically give first offenders a warning.

But if pet owners continue to mistreat their animals then they get a ticket with a court date.

The judge will determine the fine depending on whether the person is a repeat offender.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10