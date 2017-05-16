Report: Georgia poor state for youthful skin

Living in Georgia may be contributing to the aging of your skin, according to a new report.

Air purification company Alen released a list of the states worst for youthful skin.

Georgia ranked second worst. The analysis took into account air quality, stress, humidity and the amount of sleep people get.

"The most important thing to do is look at our lifestyle," Fatima Puri, a Content Coordinator at Alen, said. "Maybe, you wake up daily and check what the air quality looks like each day. Of course, because we are an air purifier company, my suggestion would be an air purifier, but you know, controlling your diet and water intake."

The only state that ranks worse than Georgia in the study is Tennessee.

