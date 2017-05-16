Kemp to run for governor

Georgia's Secretary of State wants to be your next governor. Brian Kemp is campaigning for the office.

It will be up for reelection when Governor Nathan Deal's term ends in 2018.

Kemp said he prioritizes small businesses by cutting government regulations and is a small business owner.

He said he's worked with companies in South Georgia and traveled to every county in Georgia as Secretary of State.

"I think the logical next step is that we need to be the number one state in the country for small business," Kemp said. "We're doing great getting big companies and big economic development properties here, but I really want to be the one that's really fighting for the little guy out there."

Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle will also be running for Governor.

