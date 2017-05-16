YMCA says girl left on school bus returns to program

The President of the Albany Area YMCA says the six year old girl left on their after school program bus Monday returned to their program Tuesday.

Dan Gillan said “We were happy to see the child return to our After school Program today. The well-being of all children is our top priority at the YMCA. We continue to be vigilant in our safety practices and reinforce training of our Bright from the Start-approved policies and procedures with our staff.”

The mother told WALB News 10 Monday her six-year daughter fell asleep on the bus and woke up alone.

She says the child was unable to get out.

She tells us a worker from Albany Utilities heard the child and got her out through the back door.

The mother tells us her daughter's clothes were wet with sweat after her rescue. She took the child to the hospital emergency room to have her checked out.

Gillan said in a statement Monday they were investigating the incident.

