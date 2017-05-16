Albany High students announce college choices

More than a dozen seniors at Albany High School had their chance in the spotlight Tuesday morning. (Source: WALB)

The school held a signing where students could celebrate their academic achievements.

Each student talked about colleges they were accepted to and how much scholarship money they've been awarded.

Then one-by-one each student revealed where they will be attending this fall.

Principal Rodney Bullard said the school is constantly celebrating athletes.

He wanted to make sure scholars are recognized too.

"We're hoping they turn around and do great things in the community, but if not change the world," said Bullard.

One of the students who was recognized was Tyrik Adams.

"I could imagine a lot of people out here have felt unrecognized for their achievements throughout high school. I feel blessed for the opportunity," said Adams.

This is the first year Albany High had a celebration of this kind.

All of the students combined have gotten hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

