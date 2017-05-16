City of Blakely gets fiber optic internet

Residents living in the city can sign up for the internet starting June 1st. (Source: WALB)

For rural areas like Blakely, good internet has been hard to come by, but not for too much longer.

The city of Blakely is working on a new fiber optic internet service that will be available in the next few weeks.

Their goal is to make sure folks living in the city have a stronger internet connection.

Right now the internet feeds from a copper plant.

The IT director for the city, Matt Hammond, said a fiber connection is much stronger and more reliable.

He and others are in the process of testing out the new system.

Once it's ready folks will be able to get their internet through the city.

"Bandwidth is a need for everyone now a days," explained Hammond. "Everyone needs bandwidth. So we are hoping that we can meet those needs and encourage people to come to the city of Blakely to live and bring their business here."

Folks who live in the city can sign up for the Internet starting June 1st.

Prices will range from $60 to $150 a month.

Hammond said they are hoping to release the Internet countywide. It's just going to depend on funding.

