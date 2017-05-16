Early Co. Sheriff's Office gets drug incinerator - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Early Co. Sheriff's Office gets drug incinerator

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
Connect
Folks at Family Connection donated a drug incinerator to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. (Source: WALB) Folks at Family Connection donated a drug incinerator to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)
Overtime the amount of pills in the drop boxes add up. (Source: WALB) Overtime the amount of pills in the drop boxes add up. (Source: WALB)
Will Caudill is the Early County Sheriff's Office Chief Investigator. (Source: WALB) Will Caudill is the Early County Sheriff's Office Chief Investigator. (Source: WALB)
Gwen Houston is the executive director of Family Connections. (Source: WALB) Gwen Houston is the executive director of Family Connections. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
EARLY CO., GA (WALB) -

As prescription drug abuse and addiction continues to rise nationwide, leaders in Early County are trying to stay ahead of the problem.

Folks at Family Connection donated a drug incinerator to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. The hope is to encourage people to drop off their prescription drugs at the office before the drugs get in the wrong hands. 

It's almost empty now, but the drop box has seen dozens of pounds of prescription drugs in the past few years.

"It would range from five pounds in a month to sometimes 50 pounds in a month," said Early County Sheriff's Office Chief Investigator Will Caudill.

Caudill said since a drop-off program was created back in 2013, it's been a success. 

"I've been pleasantly surprised by a community our size for the amount that we have taken in," said Caudill.

Folks have been able to drop off their unwanted drugs at the Courthouse or jail in these boxes. Then, the Drug Enforcement Agency would pick up the drugs monthly and incinerate them.

"Overtime that process has kind of changed and it led to a build up of the medicines that we would get," said Caudill.

Since the DEA stopped collecting the drugs, the Sheriff's Office has had to store them on their own. 

"Sometimes space got to be a problem to have them safely stored," explained Caudill. 

The money for the drug incinerator came from a grant Family Connections of Early County from SAMSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration).

"Our goal in Early County is to educate people on proper storage, safe storage and proper disposal," said executive director of Family Connections Gwen Houston.

Now officials at the Sheriffs Office will be able to burn the drugs in the drop boxes.

Houston said she wants to help make Early County a drug free community. 

"What has happened is that people aren't properly storing their drugs. Then other people us them, abuse them and it leads to addiction," said Houston. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • City of Blakely gets fiber optic internet

    City of Blakely gets fiber optic internet

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-05-16 22:03:05 GMT
    The city of Blakely is working on a new fiber optics system. (Source: WALB)The city of Blakely is working on a new fiber optics system. (Source: WALB)

    For rural areas like Blakely, good internet has been hard to come by, but not for too much longer. The city of Blakely is working on a new fiber optic internet service that will be available in the next few weeks.  

    More >>

    For rural areas like Blakely, good internet has been hard to come by, but not for too much longer. The city of Blakely is working on a new fiber optic internet service that will be available in the next few weeks.  

    More >>

  • Early Co. Sheriff's Office gets drug incinerator

    Early Co. Sheriff's Office gets drug incinerator

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:55:05 GMT
    Folks at Family Connection donated a drug incinerator to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)Folks at Family Connection donated a drug incinerator to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

    As prescription drug abuse and addiction continues to rise nationwide, leaders in Early County are trying to stay ahead of the problem. Folks at Family Connection donated a drug incinerator to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

    More >>

    As prescription drug abuse and addiction continues to rise nationwide, leaders in Early County are trying to stay ahead of the problem. Folks at Family Connection donated a drug incinerator to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: On-ramp of Dawson Rd. at Liberty Expressway still blocked

    TRAFFIC ALERT: On-ramp of Dawson Rd. at Liberty Expressway still blocked

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:24:18 GMT

    Officials said that the driver took the curve too fast, and that rolled the tanker on its side.

    More >>

    Officials said that the driver took the curve too fast, and that rolled the tanker on its side.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly