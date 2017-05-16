Man arrested after Baker Co. shooting

South Georgia scouts came together to help out a storm damaged camp.More >>
South Georgia scouts came together to help out a storm damaged camp.More >>
The Mitchell County Health Department will be offering free breast exams and mammograms for income-qualified Mitchell county women.More >>
The Mitchell County Health Department will be offering free breast exams and mammograms for income-qualified Mitchell county women.More >>
A missing Cairo man was found in Florida Tuesday afternoon after officials put out an alert.More >>
A missing Cairo man was found in Florida Tuesday afternoon after officials put out an alert.More >>
Fire Weather Forecast May 16-17, 2017More >>
Fire Weather Forecast May 16-17, 2017More >>
A growing interest in water sports on Lee County's creeks has also increased concern about people's safety on the water.More >>
A growing interest in water sports on Lee County's creeks has also increased concern about people's safety on the water.More >>