Man arrested after Baker Co. shooting

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened just after noon Tuesday.

It happened on Travelers Rest Road.

The Sheriff’s Office got the call around 12:57 p.m.

When investigators arrived on scene they found a suspect with bullet wounds.

That person has been taken into custody and is being treated.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the person’s name right now.

It is still an ongoing investigation.

