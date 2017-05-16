South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

McKeen said sending assistance is crucial to helping get small communities through major disasters. (Source: WALB)

"Firefighting is a very strong community," said Denny McKeen with Lowndes County Fire and Rescue.

It's that strong community that is pulling together to battle a more than 150,000 acre wildfire.

"Anytime we have an opportunity to help our brothers in another city, another county, another state for that matter, we'll pack up and go wherever they need help," urged McKeen.

And packing up their stuff to go help is exactly what folks with Lowndes County fire and rescue are doing.

It is one of multiple agencies from across the states pulling together to help contain and fight the West Mims wildfire.

"Everybody has combined forces to get into this area to help them on their day-to-day fire obligation in their community," McKeen explained.

Lowndes County is sending teams of 2 over in a rotation to help. So far, more than 40 fire and rescue folks from the County have assisted.

"For us to be able to go over there and help them is absolutely fantastic," said McKeen.

"No community can handle that type of pressure, so to speak, as to what's actually occurring" explained McKeen.

Even though firefighters are assisting with the West Mims fire, they said they still have enough resources to cover Lowndes County.

"Everything that we do does not fall short of our obligation to fire protection for our community," urged McKeen.

Many folks are also sending donations to help the firefighters.

Right now folks are encouraged to help by sending cool wrap towels.

Donations can be dropped off at the Lowndes County Courthouse.

