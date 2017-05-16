Pataula Charter Academy teacher charged in burglary investigatio - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pataula Charter Academy teacher charged in burglary investigation

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
RANDOLPH CO., GA (WALB) -

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Pataula Charter Academy teacher in connection to a burglary investigation.

Investigators say it happened in Carnegie sometime on Saturday.

Clifford Charme Simmons Garcia has been arrested for first degree burglary.

It is still an active investigation.

Several more arrests are pending. 

