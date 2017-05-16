Scouts donate to storm-damaged Camp Osborn

South Georgia scouts came together to help out a storm damaged camp.

Girl Scout Troop 40278 and Cub Scout Pack 100, both from Sylvester, joined forces to raise money for Camp Osborn.

The camp was heavily damaged after January's tornadoes.

The Girl Scouts voted to donate a portion of their cookie proceeds to the camp.

And the Boy Scouts held a car wash with all proceeds going towards the camp.

The group donated $800 in total.

