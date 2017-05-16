Mitchell Co. Health Dept. to offer free breast exams

The Mitchell County Health Department will be offering free breast exams and mammograms for income-qualified Mitchell county women.

This is happening this Thursday, May 18th.

The free event is for women ages 40 to 64.

To schedule an appointment, call the health department at 229-355-3081.

Walk-ins are welcome 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

