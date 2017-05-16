Expect mile markers along the Kinchafoonee this summer

Fire Weather Forecast May 16-17, 2017More >>
A growing interest in water sports on Lee County's creeks has also increased concern about people's safety on the water.
Late Tuesday morning, Valdosta Police Officers found a 25 year old man with a gunshot wound to his foot, and he was sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.
On Monday, May 16, 2017, area law enforcement joined together for the Special Olympics Torch Run. Members of Albany Police, Dougherty Co. Police, the Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office, and members of the U.S. Marine Corps gathered outside of the Dougherty Co. Courthouse on Pine Avenue.
Agents with the Douglas – Coffee Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop Monday, and detained 59-year-old Marshall Fender and 69-year-old Jerry Thomas Brogdon.
