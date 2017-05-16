Expect mile markers along the Kinchafoonee this summer - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Expect mile markers along the Kinchafoonee this summer

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

A growing interest in water sports on Lee County's creeks has also increased concern about people's safety on the water.

This summer, expect to see mile markers in the trees along the banks of the Kinchafoonee Creek.

Known as the "Mile Marker Project", a Lee County Boy Scout troop will work with Code Enforcement to mark 20 miles, from the Lee-Dougherty line up to the Pinewood Road bridge.

When people kayaking or canoeing get in trouble, first responders will know where to find them.

"They can at least call 9-1-1 and tell them what mile marker they are closest to, and 9-1-1 dispatch will have the mapping system where they can report to the EMS, the Sheriff's office, that they are around this specific area and get help to where they are," said Ben Roberts with Lee County Code Enforcement.

The Boy Scout troop will mark the first 5 miles this weekend, hanging a mile marker in a tree at every one mile of water. 

Before you hit the water, here are a couple safety tips from law enforcement.

Make sure your cell phone is fully charged and waterproofed.

DNR rules require everyone have a life jacket on board, and children 13 and younger have to have it on at all times.

Be aware of your surroundings, and especially look out for snakes, wasp nests, and broken bottles.

Figure out an accurate travel time and share this information with a friend or family member. If you get stranded on the water, and aren't home by a certain time, that person can alert the authorities.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:20:02 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast May 16-17, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast May 16-17, 2017

    More >>

  • Expect mile markers along the Kinchafoonee this summer

    Expect mile markers along the Kinchafoonee this summer

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:17:23 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A growing interest in water sports on Lee County's creeks has also increased concern about people's safety on the water. 

    More >>

    A growing interest in water sports on Lee County's creeks has also increased concern about people's safety on the water. 

    More >>

  • Man throws brick at dog; hit by homeowner's bullet

    Man throws brick at dog; hit by homeowner's bullet

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:20:51 GMT
    (Source: VPD)(Source: VPD)

    Late Tuesday morning, Valdosta Police Officers  found a 25 year old man with a gunshot wound to his foot, and he was sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.  

    More >>

    Late Tuesday morning, Valdosta Police Officers  found a 25 year old man with a gunshot wound to his foot, and he was sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly