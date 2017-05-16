Pet owners urged to leave pets out of hot cars

If you see a pet in a hot car law enforcement officers urge you not to bust any windows. (Source: WALB)

As the temperatures rise folks in Lowndes County are reminding pet owners not to leave their furry family members in hot cars.

If you see a pet in a hot car law enforcement officers urge you NOT to bust any windows.

Both the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and Valdosta Police Department said citizens should never break a car window to rescue a pet.

They urge folks to call 911 and an officer or deputy will be able to get into the vehicle to rescue the pet if necessary.

County leaders said the best thing to do is just avoid leaving your pet in the car, or make sure you take a good look at the forecast.

"It's important that you look at that forecast, that you plan around those high temperatures," urged Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information, "If you must take them with you make sure that you're out with them early in the morning or late in the afternoon."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10