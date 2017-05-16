South Georgia Stamp Out Hunger food drive is biggest one yet - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South Georgia Stamp Out Hunger food drive is biggest one yet

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
So far, 269,000 pounds of food has been collected from the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. (Source: WALB)) So far, 269,000 pounds of food has been collected from the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. (Source: WALB))
The annual food drive is the biggest one across the nation. (Source: WALB) The annual food drive is the biggest one across the nation. (Source: WALB)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

Folks in South Georgia are helping "Stamp Out Hunger." 

The annual food drive is the biggest one across the nation. 

This year, folks in South Georgia helped Second Harvest Food Bank break a record. So far, 269,000 pounds of food has been collected from the Stamp Out Hunger food drive that happened last weekend. 

That's 20,000 pounds more food than the food bank collected last year, and donations are still coming in from some areas. 

"It really gratifying to see because after everything this area has been through, with the January storms, and what we continue to go through, with the issue of hunger on a daily basis, it's just really a blessing to us," said marketing manager Eliza McCall. 

Now, volunteers will sort the donated items.

The food will help stock the shelves of the food bank for the summer months. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • City of Blakely gets fiber optic internet

    City of Blakely gets fiber optic internet

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-05-16 22:03:05 GMT
    The city of Blakely is working on a new fiber optics system. (Source: WALB)The city of Blakely is working on a new fiber optics system. (Source: WALB)

    For rural areas like Blakely, good internet has been hard to come by, but not for too much longer. The city of Blakely is working on a new fiber optic internet service that will be available in the next few weeks.  

    More >>

    For rural areas like Blakely, good internet has been hard to come by, but not for too much longer. The city of Blakely is working on a new fiber optic internet service that will be available in the next few weeks.  

    More >>

  • Early Co. Sheriff's Office gets drug incinerator

    Early Co. Sheriff's Office gets drug incinerator

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:55:05 GMT
    Folks at Family Connection donated a drug incinerator to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)Folks at Family Connection donated a drug incinerator to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

    As prescription drug abuse and addiction continues to rise nationwide, leaders in Early County are trying to stay ahead of the problem. Folks at Family Connection donated a drug incinerator to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

    More >>

    As prescription drug abuse and addiction continues to rise nationwide, leaders in Early County are trying to stay ahead of the problem. Folks at Family Connection donated a drug incinerator to the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: On-ramp of Dawson Rd. at Liberty Expressway still blocked

    TRAFFIC ALERT: On-ramp of Dawson Rd. at Liberty Expressway still blocked

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:24:18 GMT

    Officials said that the driver took the curve too fast, and that rolled the tanker on its side.

    More >>

    Officials said that the driver took the curve too fast, and that rolled the tanker on its side.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly