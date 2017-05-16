South Georgia Stamp Out Hunger food drive is biggest one yet

The annual food drive is the biggest one across the nation. (Source: WALB)

So far, 269,000 pounds of food has been collected from the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. (Source: WALB))

Folks in South Georgia are helping "Stamp Out Hunger."

This year, folks in South Georgia helped Second Harvest Food Bank break a record. So far, 269,000 pounds of food has been collected from the Stamp Out Hunger food drive that happened last weekend.

That's 20,000 pounds more food than the food bank collected last year, and donations are still coming in from some areas.

"It really gratifying to see because after everything this area has been through, with the January storms, and what we continue to go through, with the issue of hunger on a daily basis, it's just really a blessing to us," said marketing manager Eliza McCall.

Now, volunteers will sort the donated items.

The food will help stock the shelves of the food bank for the summer months.

