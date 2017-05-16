Man throws brick at dog; hit by homeowner's bullet

Late Tuesday morning, Valdosta Police Officers went to a residence in the 500 block of North Troup Street, to check out a report of a man being shot in the foot.

They found a 25 year old man with a gunshot wound to his foot, and he was sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the homeowner was inside his house when he heard his dog yelping, and he saw the man throw what appeared to be a brick at the dog.

The homeowner yelled out for the man to leave the dog alone and leave the property, but he found the man near the dog, holding a shard of glass.

The intruder went toward the dog, and the homeowner fired a warning shot at the ground and yelled for the man to leave.

He refused, so the homeowner fired two more warning shots at the ground, and a bullet ricocheted off the ground, and hit man in the foot.

VPD said the investigation is ongoing, and has not identified anyone in the case.

