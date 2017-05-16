APD hosts Special Olympics Torch Run - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD hosts Special Olympics Torch Run

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Participants ran three miles Monday (Source:WALB) Participants ran three miles Monday (Source:WALB)
The race took place during National Police Week (Source:WALB) The race took place during National Police Week (Source:WALB)
1st Lt. Delaney Bourlakov, First-Year Participant (Source:WALB) 1st Lt. Delaney Bourlakov, First-Year Participant (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

On Monday, May 16, 2017, area law enforcement joined together for the Special Olympics Torch Run.

Members of Albany Police, Dougherty Co. Police, the Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office, and members of the U.S. Marine Corps gathered outside of the Dougherty Co. Courthouse on Pine Avenue.

Together, they ran three miles to raise money for Special Olympics Georgia.

The run, hosted this year by Albany Police, took place during National Police Week.

“It’s extremely important to be supporting law enforcement as well as the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base here. I’m always looking for opportunities to get involved in Albany and the community,” 1st Lt. Delaney Bourlakov said.

Albany festivities for National Police Week continue with the Law Enforcement Cook-Off on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, and Thursday, May 18, 2017.

