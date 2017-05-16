APD hosts Special Olympics Torch Run

On Monday, May 16, 2017, area law enforcement joined together for the Special Olympics Torch Run. Members of Albany Police, Dougherty Co. Police, the Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office, and members of the U.S. Marine Corps gathered outside of the Dougherty Co. Courthouse on Pine Avenue.More >>
Agents with the Douglas – Coffee Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop Monday, and detained 59-year-old Marshall Fender and 69-year-old Jerry Thomas Brogdon.More >>
Earnest Lee Miles was returning from a doctor's visit in Lake City, Florida Monday, and had car trouble...More >>
Officials said that the driver took the curve too fast, and that rolled the tanker on its side.More >>
Citizens reported that a member of their family, identified as Crystal Tyson, had posted a video to Facebook threatening to kill them.More >>
