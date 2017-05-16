Missing Cairo man found safe in Florida

A missing Cairo man was found in Florida Tuesday afternoon after officials put out an alert.

The Cairo Police Department said that Earnest Lee Miles was missing, and they were concerned for his safety.

He was returning from a doctor's visit in Lake City, Florida Monday, and had car trouble, but was able to have the vehicle repaired in Lake City.

Miles called home around 5 p.m., and said he was leaving for Cairo, but family was unable to contact him after.

Officials said that Miles is safe but disoriented.

