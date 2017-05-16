Cairo PD issues missing man alert

The Cairo Police Department said Tuesday that Earnest Lee Miles is missing, and they are concerned for his safety.

He was returning from a doctor's visit in Lake City, Florida Monday, and had car trouble, but was able to have the vehicle repaired in Lake City.

Miles called home around 5:00PM, and said he was leaving for Cairo, but has not been heard from since.

They say that Miles has become very forgetful lately and has been displaying early signs of dementia. He left his cell phone in Cairo and has no means of communication.

Earnest Miles is described as a 73 year old black male, approximately 5' 10" tall with a thin build. Miles has a shaved head and a thin mustache, and a small visible scar on the back of his neck, approximately 2" in length.

He was driving a faded silver 1999 Nissan Sentra with GA Handicapped tag number PD52F8.

If you have any information concerning Earnest Miles, contact the Cairo Police Department at 229-377-7381 or 229-378-3096.

After the normal business hours of 8 AM-5 PM, contact Grady County 911 dispatch at 229-248-3000.

If someone spots Miles or his vehicle, they should immediately call 911 and tell the dispatcher that they have spotted a missing person from Cairo, Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10