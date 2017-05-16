FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wetter weather works in for end of the week

Get ready for another muggy morning for your back to work commute. This afternoon a few showers and thunderstorms will dot the northwest part of southwest Georgia. Rain chances are forecast to rise slowly heading into the end of the week. Mornings continue to be muggy. Afternoons should stay just shy of 90 because of ample clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. More of the same is expected this weekend with a general cooling trend early next week.

Chris Zelman

First Alert Meteorologist

