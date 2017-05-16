FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very Wet with Tropical Downpours

Soon to be named Tropical Storm Cindy is making its way into the Central Gulf of Mexico. A ton of moisture is being pulled north. That means rain and plenty of it. Rain becomes heavy at times and some thunder. The Tropical Storm should make landfall later in the week along the LA/TX border by Thursday. That is when our rain chances are expected to ease. By then 2" to 4" of rain is expected. Afternoon temperatures will be held down in the lower 80s. - First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman

