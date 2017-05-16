FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet Weekend, Drier Air by Mid Week

The atmosphere continues to moisten. Rain chances remain on the good side now through Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are most favored in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible with slow moving storms. Mornings will be muggy and afternoons warm to the seasonable mid to upper 80s, but very humid. The highest rain chances unfortunately come this weekend. By Tuesday a cold front begins to dry us out. Rain chances fall off dramatically by Wednesday. Humidity levels drop significantly and temperatures cool below average thanks to a late season cold front. And of course the sunshine finally returns.



Chris Zelman

First Alert Meteorologist





