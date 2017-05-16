FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unsettled week, changes looming

Showers and thunderstorms are likely by this afternoon. Good rain chances remain Friday afternoon. A little drier air is forecast to move into south Georgia Saturday, Rain chances will be on the rise as a cold front approaches into Monday. The front should arrive Tuesday PM. It will bring an end to the high humidity and rain chances. Temperatures will cool from the upper 80s to near 80 and lows go from near 70 to the lower 60s by Thursday.



Chris Zelman

First Alert Meteorologist

