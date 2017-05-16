FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Air Dominates

We are expecting another active afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with a very moist air mass still in place. Rain chances ease some into Thursday and highs warm by a few degrees. By Friday rain chances come back up to the likely side. Then again rain chances ease into Father's Day.

