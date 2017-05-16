FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some drier air, still active in the afternoon

Slightly drier air this morning means more sunshine for the 1st half of the day and warmer temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms are still likely this afternoon with more daytime heating. Good rain chances last right into Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are favored in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances become more scattered by Father's Day. Highs generally stay in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Early next week highs may reach 90 degrees with less shower and thunderstorm activity.



First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





