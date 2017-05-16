FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier for Father's Day Weekend

An upper level trough is working through south Georgia Today. Even though there is some drier air the area, scattered showers and thunderstorms will peak early this afternoon. Scattered activity will again come Tomorrow afternoon. Highs are expected to approach 90. Father's Day is expected to be the warmest and driest day. High reach the lower 90s and rain chance are only around 30%.



First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

