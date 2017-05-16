FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better rain chances to end the week - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better rain chances to end the week

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon triggered by the Gulf coast sea breeze. Rain chance look to be on the good side Thursday and Friday. Highs remain in the upper 80s and low near 70. Scattered showers and thunderstorms take us into the weekend. Better rain chances arrive early in the week before a cold front arrives by mid week. That should dry us our and drops our temperatures by about 5 degrees. 


Chris Zelman
First Alert Meteorologist 

Keep up with weather on the go!

Download the weather app

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • AFD fights early morning fire in South Albany

    AFD fights early morning fire in South Albany

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 7:47 AM EDT2017-05-31 11:47:54 GMT
    The fire happened inside an apartment unit located at 2218 S. Jackson St. (Source:WALB)The fire happened inside an apartment unit located at 2218 S. Jackson St. (Source:WALB)

    Albany firefighters battled an early morning blaze in East Albany Wednesday. No one was injured. An investigator is set to be on scene Wednesday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

    More >>

    Albany firefighters battled an early morning blaze in East Albany Wednesday. No one was injured. An investigator is set to be on scene Wednesday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

    More >>

  • Suspect dead in East Albany standoff, shooting

    Suspect dead in East Albany standoff, shooting

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 7:05 AM EDT2017-05-31 11:05:56 GMT

    A man who barricaded himself inside an East Albany following a shooting has been found dead following a three hour standoff.

    More >>

    A man who barricaded himself inside an East Albany following a shooting has been found dead following a three hour standoff.

    More >>

  • Staying safe in the summer sun

    Staying safe in the summer sun

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-31 03:57:10 GMT
    The CDC website lists ways to protect yourself (Source:WALB)The CDC website lists ways to protect yourself (Source:WALB)

    You might be spending more and more time outside as the weather warms up. That in turn could put you at risk for skin cancer and other sun related issues. 

    More >>

    You might be spending more and more time outside as the weather warms up. That in turn could put you at risk for skin cancer and other sun related issues. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly