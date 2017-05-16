FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better rain chances to end the week

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon triggered by the Gulf coast sea breeze. Rain chance look to be on the good side Thursday and Friday. Highs remain in the upper 80s and low near 70. Scattered showers and thunderstorms take us into the weekend. Better rain chances arrive early in the week before a cold front arrives by mid week. That should dry us our and drops our temperatures by about 5 degrees.



Chris Zelman

First Alert Meteorologist

