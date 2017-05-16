FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer like weather pattern - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer like weather pattern

A very summer like pattern is expected the next few days. Highs will hover around 90, but high humidity makes it feel like it's well over 95. Scattered showers and thunderstorm are possible each and every afternoon and evening. Low will hover around 70. 

Chris Zelman
First Alert Meteorologist 

