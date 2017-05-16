Berrien men arrested for drugs in Coffee Co.

Two Berrien County men were jailed Monday on drug charges, following a two-week investigation into the illegal purchase of prescription medications in Coffee County.

Agents with the Douglas – Coffee Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop Monday and detained 59-year-old Marshall Fender and 69-year-old Jerry Thomas Brogdon.

Fender and Brogdon were found to be in possession of 90 Hydrocodone tablets, along with other crushed prescription pills and straws, commonly used to inhale the crushed substance.

Agents also recovered just over $1,880 in cash.

Both men were arrested and transported to the Coffee County Jail. Each has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Brogdon faces an additional charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10