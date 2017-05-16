Internet threats land woman in jail

A Coffee County woman was arrested for terroristic threats Monday afternoon, after posting an expletive-laden video to social media, threatening kill multiple family members.

Just after noon, May 15, deputies responded to a house near GA Highway 158 West, when citizens reported that a member of their family, Crystal Tyson, had posted a video to Facebook, threatening to kill them.

They showed deputies the video, which appeared to have been uploaded earlier the same day, and saw Tyson engage in a verbal tirade, mentioning several family members and stating, "I’m gonna kill one of y’all…I promise you."

Deputies found Tyson near Bent Tree Circle. She was arrested at that time and taken to the Coffee County Jail.

Tyson, 44, has been charged with one count of terroristic threats via computer network under the Family Violence Act.

