MCLB holds safety drill

First responders and police at the Marine Base are practicing for an emergencies Tuesday.

Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany officials will be conducting an active shooter/lockdown drill at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.

The commander officer said that "Employees and guests aboard the installation should be aware that the gates to the installation are scheduled to close for the first 10 minutes of the drill in order to allow Marine Corps Police Department officers an opportunity to exercise their procedures."

The Installation Mass Notification and Warning System will be utilized at the beginning and end of the drill, said officials.

