Two wrecks affect Albany morning commute

A wreck involving a tractor-trailer in the area of Dawson Road and the Liberty Bypass, and a wreck involving cars at Whispering Pines and North Slappey are both affecting Albany traffic.

The fire department is dealing with a spill of hazardous material at the Dawson Road scene.

First responders are on the scene at both locations.

Avoid these areas for now while the wrecks are being cleared.

