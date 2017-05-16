Two wrecks affect Albany morning commute

A wreck involving a tractor-trailer in the area of Dawson Road and the Liberty Bypass, and a wreck involving cars at Whispering Pines and North Slappey are both affecting Albany traffic.
The fire department is dealing with a spill of hazardous material at the Dawson Road scene.
First responders are on the scene at both locations.
Avoid these areas for now while the wrecks are being cleared.
