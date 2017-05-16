TRAFFIC ALERT: On-ramp of Dawson Rd. at Liberty Expressway still blocked

A wreck involving a tractor-trailer in the area of Dawson Road and the Liberty Bypass, affected Albany traffic Tuesday.

The fire department dealt with a spill of hazardous material at the scene.

The initial call came in at 7:55 a.m. and was updated to Hazmat at 8:10 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Burns of the AFD.

The citric acid on the truck did not leak, but fuel and antifreeze did.

The cargo is being offloaded from the trailer.

Officials said that the driver took the curve too fast, and that rolled the tanker on its side. The driver was okay, and did not go to the hospital.

As of 5 p.m., the road is still shut down while officials get the area cleaned.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

