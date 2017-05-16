South Georgia farmers battle wild weather

Wind causes the produce to become scarred like this (Source: WALB)

Much of the farms produce was scarred by the wind (Source: WALB)

Mother Nature has not been kind to farmers this year.

Dry conditions across south Georgia have made it tough for farmers adding on to the problems from months of wild weather.

A late freeze in March caused Lewis Taylor Farms in Tift County to lose its first crop of vegetables. Strong winds have also scuffed up and scarred a lot of the farm's produce.

The big problem right now is the drought. Much of south Georgia has seen little to no rain in the past few months.

Farmers are having to rely on irrigation to water their crops, but that can be costly.

All of these losses can add up quickly. It's a price that consumers sometimes have to pay as prices rise to cover for those losses.

"Most of the time when things are short then the chain stores realize it and they pay us more money. Because they know we need more money," said Bill Brim, president and CEO of Lewis Taylor Farms. "They want to keep us in business because without us they don't have anything to sell. So its a win win for both of us most of the time, and a loser for the consumer sometime."

However, Brim said there shouldn't be any significant spike in produce prices.

He expects major chain grocery stores will base their prices on a year long average.

