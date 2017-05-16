Lady Knights seek redemption, title shot

Last season ended in the ultimate disappointment for the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights soccer team as they fell in the state championship game.

Fast forward a year, and the team has a chance to right their wrong.

The team began practice for this weekend's GISA state championship weekend Monday afternoon. Not far from the field sat last year's state runner-up trophy, serving as a reminder of the shortcoming a season ago.

Head coach Aly Joslin cracks a smile when asked about the trophy's presence.

"I had the idea this weekend just to try and emotionally get the girls in the right frame of mind early in the week," Joslin says. "Everybody that's here now but one was involved in that game last season. I wanted to set the tone early this week, and just bring back some feelings on how they felt and how hard we have to work to get through Friday."

The Knights dropped a 4-1 decision to Augusta Prep in last year's state title game. They get another shot at the Cavaliers Friday night in the state semis. The Knights say the new Final Four format of playing the semifinal game Friday and the championship game Saturday impacted them last year.

This time though, they say that won't happen.

"We just weren't prepared physically to play that game." says senior midfielder Rachel Sullivan. "This year, I think we're ready. Physically and mentally."

The Knights face Augusta Prep in the state semifinals Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Mercer University. The winner will play in the state finals Saturday night in Macon.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10