Tifton city leaders approve alcohol ordinance for festivals

Festival goers will now be able to enjoy alcoholic drinks on the streets of Tifton.

City leaders approved the ordinance Monday night during their city council meeting.

"I think it will benefit those festivals that want to have it, and those that don't, they will option not to have it," said Tyron Spearman.

Tyron Spearman is the brains behind several festivals.

The ordinance allows restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks in approved cups and let patrons take them into controlled areas.

"You want to get a cold one, having that available is very important," remarked Spearman.

Annual Rhythm and Ribs festival attracts thousands in the spring.

So here's how it works:

You will have to wear a special wristband and the drink must be in a special cup.

"Say Savannah, Charleston, New Orleans that allow you to go and participate in special events and be responsible adults," said Mayor Julie Smith.

And it's going to be up to restaurants serving alcohol to enforce it.

Some Council members raised concerns about alcohol and guns.

"Every time we've had a festival we've never had any problem with it at all," said Spearman.

"That they can come and enjoy themselves, they can act responsibly as an adult but that they're safe mostly, and this festival ordinance will help them to do that," remarked Mayor Smith.

The ordinance will go into effect immediately.

