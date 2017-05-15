Lee County students help develop Zika app

A new app developed by Lee County Middle School students could help combat the Zika virus. (Source: WALB)

A new app developed by Lee County Middle School students could help combat the Zika virus.

The app 'Zero Zika' was developed in collaboration with the Southwest Health District and Georgia Southwestern State University.

It gives information on how to prevent the mosquito borne virus.

Lee County Middle School students helped develop the app.

Eighth grade student Baron Hopson said it's important to educate the community about the health risks of Zika.

"We learned a lot about the mosquitoes themselves, we learned that the virus is only spread by women mosquitoes. And the virus spreads really quickly because if one mosquito were to bite me and I had Zika, then the next person it bites will have Zika and the next and the next. So, that just shows how fast the virus can spread," explained Hopson.

A few tips the app suggest to prevent Zika are wearing long sleeves while outside, using bug spray, and staying away from standing water.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10