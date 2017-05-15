Tift Regional hosts 18th Annual Nanci Bowen Charity Event

Nanci Bowen Charity fundraiser organizers said they've raised nearly $1 million since the event started. (Source: WALB)

A Southwest Georgia hospital now has more money to help its hospice and cancer patients. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of Tifton golfers teed up Monday afternoon for Tift Regional Health System's 18th Annual Nanci Bowen Charity Event.

The money is used to help patients with their bills, buy medicine and fly them to see their families.

Organizers said more than 100 golfers registered for the event.

"You know when someone is sick and struggling the whole family is affected. And that's why it's so important we meet the needs not only of that patient but also of the family," said Tift Regional Patient & Guest Services Director Louise Woodham.

