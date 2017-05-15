GA Chamber of Commerce opens regional office in Tifton

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce's new regional office could help boost the workforce in Southwest Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce's new regional office could help boost the workforce in Southwest Georgia.

Staff members said the office will help bring more attention to the opportunities available in rural cities and counties.

The Georgia Chamber held a ribbon cutting for its new regional office in Tifton Monday evening.

It will have a committee working on building up the defense industry and helping local businesses.

The Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark said the top priority is building and retaining talent.

"Jobs don't go where the location is anymore, jobs follow talent. And so, if we're looking at a talent deficit where millennials are leaving South Georgia or Generation Z is not going to come back, then we 're not going to be able to recruit the companies," explained Clark.

The Chamber will hold its first event Tuesday morning.

It hopes to open more offices in Southwest Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10