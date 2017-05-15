Medical facility files for accreditation in Southwest GA

A South Georgia private institution dedicated to medical education wants to train more professionals in South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia campus of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine has filed an application to the Commission of Accreditation to open a four year teaching site.

The medical campus would be located in Moultrie.

The goal is to create opportunities for Georgia residents and to improve health care in South Georgia.

"We hope that by taking students who come from this region as our students, that when they finish their medical school experiences and they finish residency programs, that they'll come back to this region in a more robust way. So we can keep that continuous care in Southwest Georgia," said Chief Campus Officer Bryan Ginn.

Ginn said that they are waiting for the accreditation body to make their final decision on when they will bring the college to Southwest Georgia.

