Parole board denies clemency for GA death row inmate

Georgia's parole board has declined to spare the life of a death row inmate who is scheduled for execution Tuesday.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles reached its decision Monday after holding a hearing for J.W. Ledford Jr.

Ledford, now 45, was convicted of murder in the January 1992 stabbing death of his neighbor, 73-year-old Dr. Harry Johnston, near his home in northwest Georgia.

Ledford's lawyers had asked the parole board to spare his life, citing a rough childhood, substance abuse from an early age and intellectual disability.

His execution is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

