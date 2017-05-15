Parole board denies clemency for GA death row inmate - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Parole board denies clemency for GA death row inmate

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Connect
J.W. Ledford Jr. (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections) J.W. Ledford Jr. (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)
(WALB) -

Georgia's parole board has declined to spare the life of a death row inmate who is scheduled for execution Tuesday.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles reached its decision Monday after holding a hearing for J.W. Ledford Jr.

Ledford, now 45, was convicted of murder in the January 1992 stabbing death of his neighbor, 73-year-old Dr. Harry Johnston, near his home in northwest Georgia.

Ledford's lawyers had asked the parole board to spare his life, citing a rough childhood, substance abuse from an early age and intellectual disability.

His execution is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

Powered by Frankly