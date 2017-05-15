Southwest GA Regional Airport runway to get re-surfaced

Albany Aviation Commission officials said The Federal Aviation Administration will pay for the resurfacing. (Source: WALB)

Albany's Aviation Commission reported on Monday that the airport's main runway will be re-surfaced next summer.

This summer, the commission said engineers will design and prepare to have the airport's main runway resurfaced.

Commission officials said The Federal Aviation Administration will pay for the resurfacing, saying it's a safety issue.

"As far as the resurfacing of the runway, that's basically a safety issue we will improve upon. The runway has not been in 25 years, so it's basically time to get it done," said Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton.

The Aviation Commission also reported that the exit from the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport parking lot will be re-configured, moving the payment location and adding an exit lane to speed traffic flow.

