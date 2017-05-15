Mom: Daughter left in Albany YMCA bus, helped by good Samaritan

A mom said her 6-year-old was accidentally left on a YMCA bus in Albany on Monday. (Source: WALB)

An Albany mother is grateful that her child is okay after she said her daughter was accidentally left on a YMCA bus.

It happened Monday afternoon at the YMCA facility on Gillionville.

The mother said her 6-year-old daughter fell asleep on the bus and woke up alone.

She said the child was unable to get out.

The mother also said that a worker from Albany Utilities heard the child and got her out through the back door.

The mom was at the emergency room, waiting to be seen when she spoke with WALB. And said the 6-year-old was covered in sweat when she was taken out of the bus.

WALB reached out to the YMCA and received this statement from President and CEO Dan Gillan.

"The safety and well-being of children is the number one priority of the YMCA. The YMCA is grateful that the child is safe, and is working diligently to gather the facts surrounding the incident."

