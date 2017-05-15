Building a path between ASU and downtown

Community leaders are looking at pathways to link Albany State University's main campus to downtown Albany.

A proposed new trail will make a safe place for students to walk.

It will be a paved concrete trail connecting Albany State to downtown via the Broad Avenue Bridge.

It's the first phase of the proposed Flint River Trails Master Plan that county commissioners are considering.

Right now, it's difficult for pedestrians to get back and forth from A-S-U.

"It would be a great opportunity for the students as well as for downtown (growth). I get on the Riverfront trail now, a couple times a week, and I see college students. But, it is difficult for them (to walk downtown from campus), they have to really want to get (to downtown)."

Last Friday, the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents announced that it would give Dougherty County $750,000 dollars to help pay for this portion of the trail.

The estimated cost of the ASU-Downtown Connector is around $1.7 million dollars and commissioners are looking to use SPLOST V money to pay for the remaining one million dollar cost.

Those in favor of the connector say it will bring more students to the downtown area, providing an economic boost.

Representatives will now look at possible funding options and present their findings to commissioners at a later date.

